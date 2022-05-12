Kim Reeder: Fostering and other ways to help LCHS

As we approach the middle of May, the intake rate animal shelters are facing remains at a constant increase. There is no wonder that May is National Foster Care Month.

We have mentioned in previous columns that fostering animals strongly increases the chances for long term adoptions.

With our shelter, Lee County Humane Society, remaining at full capacity, adopters are needed more than ever. Some of our animals might need a little more time adjusting in social situations, but the shelter needs room. Fostering accomplishes an immediate solution to both of these issues. The shelter becomes less crowded and the animals get to live a less stressful life, with socializing along the way.

Fostering not only helps with overcrowding, but it can also be a tremendous resource when it comes to caring for puppies, kittens or those with medical needs. With the help of our staff, foster parents are given tips and instructions for special situations such as these.

If you want to help, but feel as if fostering isn’t something you are capable of doing, there are other ways to help in this extremely busy and stressful time.

There is sponsoring, which basically means you select a pet and sponsor the needs and expenses for that pet. You may sponsor some, if not all of these expenses. Remember, every little bit helps. If sponsoring isn’t appealing to you, LCHS hosts fundraisers, and we gladly accept donations.

Currently we are hosting our “Raise The Woof” fundraiser, which can be found on our website lee county humane.org. Keep a lookout for our “Summer of Second Chances” fundraiser coming up.

Please visit our website and check out the different programs and ways that you may be able to help make a difference.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.