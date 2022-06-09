Kim Reeder: Here’s a look at some Lee County Humane Society events

Happy Sunday to the Loveliest Village On The Plains. This week, we will highlight a few different things that are happening at the Lee County Humane Society.

Our Summer of Second Chances kickoff, kitten adoption specials and foster events have all of us at LCHS on all cylinders. That said, June is “adopt a cat” month! Action packed excitement and opportunities. LCHS is once again at full capacity, so all hands on deck!

I would like to begin with our Kitten Adopt-A-Thon. This special is from June 7-12. All altered kittens (spade or neutered) will be $25 to adopt; and all of the kittens that are unaltered (not spayed or neutered) will be $75.

Our shelter is full. If you can’t commit to adopting, we strongly encourage you to look into our fostering program. Fostering creates space while providing enrichment and growth for our constant intake of cats and kittens. Let us not forget it is Adopt-A-Cat Month! Visit our website at leecountyhumane.org and get the “CATFAX”!

Allergic to cats, already have four dogs (me), compromised with your tiny people and have a gerbil? Well, have we got a deal for you - The Summer of Second Chances! This is a summerlong fundraiser to help keep LCHS going.

The Summer of Second Chances is geared and focused on raising money along with any needed supplies. These donations help save our animal friends and their friends that will quickly follow. Donations go toward food, medical care, transports, beds, animal enrichment….but, most importantly, it keeps the lights on and saves lives. LCHS has a goal of $50,000.00 by the end of August. I can hear your heart saying, “Challenge accepted!” Let’s blow this goal out of the water! I know our Loveliest Village can and will.

Guess what else? Our staff is attending training as we speak to learn and grow their skills. This community and your support, your donations is what allows and makes this happen. It’s just amazing! It’s contagious! It is our village! Keep it coming. We want to continue to save and enrich the lives of our animal friends.

We can’t attend these seminars, workshops, etc. without your support. Never stop learning. Our community is not going to allow that to happen. Let’s keep that education going. We know you will make sure that we never stop learning, growing, becoming the best!

Please help us continue growing, learning and saving lives. Remember, we are full. We need fosters and adopters now more than ever. Our staff is exhausted, but relentless in their efforts to get each and every adoptable friend into their forever home. This task is not done without your help. Please visit leecountyhumane.org to begin your part in our life-saving journey!

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.