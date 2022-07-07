Kim Reeder: ‘How can I be a difference maker?’

As I look over how many intakes we have encountered at the Lee County Humane Society, just in this past week, I find myself wondering, how can I help? What can I do? What will ignite a “difference maker?”

The recurring answer for me is simply, “I don’t know.” My heart wants to save and rescue every single animal. My magical, endless bank account wants to build massive shelters everywhere. Shelters with a well paid staff, high-end amenities, industrial washer and dryers, grassy knolls, a magical dream.

This magical dream is pursued by each and every volunteer and staff member at LCHS. The passion and hope for this animal shelter utopia is what each and every one of us strives to achieve. If you have the wonderful opportunity to talk and listen to an animal shelter employee and/or volunteer, you will find that our hearts work day in and day out in the hopes to build this magical place.

Sounds amazing, right? Of course it does! However, our minds at LCHS are aware that our dream of saving all animals, having state-of-the-art technology and, most importantly, space to provide a safe and loving home for our animal friends simply isn’t realistic. Our animal shelter utopia is just a pipe dream. This knowledge of it being just a dream doesn’t stop our drive and passion from trying to make it happen. It doesn't stop our volunteers from working tirelessly to make it happen. So back to the questions at hand, “How can I help? What can I do? How can I be a difference maker?”

Ways to help

In hopes to bring a focus to an immediate need for how you can help, I would like to reintroduce our Shelter Jewels Program, our Diamonds In The Ruff.

This elite group of animal friends has taken up residency at LCHS for quite a long while. They have been with us the longest. They long for a family, a yard, belly rubs and ear scratches. They long to provide the best welcome home each and every time you leave the house. This is their utopia, this is their dream. A dream that isn’t “far-fetched.” You could be their forever family. If forever isn’t an option for you, becoming a foster just might be.

Having a prolonged residency in a shelter does come with some speed bumps. With patience and time, our Diamonds In The Ruff will love you with such gratitude you wish you would have rescued them earlier.

If you are unable to adopt, rescue or foster, please remember you can volunteer, transport, donate, sponsor, educate and, most importantly, care! Are you ready to meet our “Diamonds In The Ruff”? Visit us @leecountyhumane.org to find out more.