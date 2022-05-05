Kim Reeder: Humane society hosts Empty the Shelters Event

Spring has sprung, which means animal shelters all over the U.S. are experiencing a drastic increase in animal intakes, and summer brings an even greater influx of intakes. In other words, we are running out of room!

Lee County Humane Society is hosting Bissell’s Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Event. This is a nationwide event and is held through May 15, 2022. This event waives adoption fees for all available altered pets, including those pets in our foster care system.

How can we just waive adoption fees for altered pets you ask? The Bissell Pet Foundation, that’s how. And yes, Bissell the vacuum company! Cathy Bissell established the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011. In 2008, she adopted Bear, a 6-year-old black lab. His previous family wanted a shiny new puppy and then decided that they didn’t have time for a sweet boy like Bear, a “family member!”

Shelters everywhere see this situation every single day. Bear filled the Bissell family's heart and home. With that new found love, the Bissell Pet Foundation was born. Cathy couldn’t adopt every animal, but she sure could help get them into their furever homes.

The Bissell Pet Foundation awards grants to cover the cost of adoption fees during this event. The Lee County Humane Society was awarded this grant because we have an “Emerald Jewel” grant writer, Jill Gilbert. She possesses, as does the entire LCHS staff, a passion, devotion and a calling to save all of our shelter pets. She is beyond diligent with her passion for pets and for others. These grants help shelters stay up and running, aka, continuing to save lives. Jill, we thank you! Cathy Bissell and The Bissell Pet Foundation, we thank you!

For more information and to help you find your new best friend, go to our website: www.leecountyhumane.org. You can apply online at our website, bringing you one step closer to your furever friend. There is no better time than now, May 2-15!

Also, if you are in the market for a new vacuum, be sure to check out Bissell Pet Vacuums. This will help support this honorable endeavor in saving our pets.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.