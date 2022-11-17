 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kim Reeder: Humane society to host No More Wasted Lives event Dec. 4

  • 0

We are excited to announce Lee County’s Humane Society’s first ever No More Wasted Lives event.

This event will honor donors, sponsors and volunteers alike. We can’t forget our furry friends that you all work so tirelessly to save and help find their forever homes. Ultimately, it is for them, the 3,000 dogs and cats that have passed through our doors, and the many more to come.

No More Wasted Lives will be held on Dec. 4, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. We have the privilege of hosting this event at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm, located just outside of Auburn. Its landscape reminds me of a green jacket Sunday at Augusta.

There will be adoptable pups for you to mingle with while you stroll around the silent auction, jockeying and racing your buddy to have the highest bid. And if that isn’t enough, we will be hosting a fantastic dinner, all while listening to wonderful music and saving lives.

People are also reading…

Brenly Nelson will be strumming her ukulele during the silent auction, and if you wish to donate items such as gift cards, baskets, and experiences, we invite you to do so. I will have contact information for you below. We are also excited to announce that the fabulous Webster’s Wheel will be performing during our dinner. And let me tell you, our dinner is being provided by Walter’s Gas & Grill Diner. If you have never had the privilege of eating this delicious meal, now is your chance.

All of this is to raise money and honor our donors, sponsors and more. We are still looking for table sponsors, and we still have tickets available. Table sponsors include 10 complimentary event tickets, your logo on all print signage and materials, logo on our website and on the event table.

Individual tickets are still available as well.

If you are interested in attending the event and/or donating/sponsoring, please contact Jenny at Outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org or visit our website lee county humane.org.

We look forward to hearing from you and to celebrate our first ever No More Wasted Lives event.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy J. Altman: Social Security’s future Is a question of values, not affordability

Nancy J. Altman: Social Security’s future Is a question of values, not affordability

Social Security is conservatively financed and managed. It has no borrowing authority and cannot spend itself into a deficit. To ensure that all benefits can be paid in full and on time, Social Security’s Board of Trustees reports to Congress annually, projecting the program's income and expenses over three-quarters of a century. That is a longer valuation period than private pensions or most other countries project for their counterpart programs.

Allison Schrager: Burned by crypto? Don’t learn the wrong lesson

Allison Schrager: Burned by crypto? Don’t learn the wrong lesson

I must admit I’ve been rooting for the crypto market to crash and burn. Not because I never invested in it and was resentful to see so many people get rich from it (though there were moments). But because I don't understand it, what value it serves or what problem it solves.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert