Kim Reeder: Humane society to host No More Wasted Lives event Dec. 4

We are excited to announce Lee County’s Humane Society’s first ever No More Wasted Lives event.

This event will honor donors, sponsors and volunteers alike. We can’t forget our furry friends that you all work so tirelessly to save and help find their forever homes. Ultimately, it is for them, the 3,000 dogs and cats that have passed through our doors, and the many more to come.

No More Wasted Lives will be held on Dec. 4, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. We have the privilege of hosting this event at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm, located just outside of Auburn. Its landscape reminds me of a green jacket Sunday at Augusta.

There will be adoptable pups for you to mingle with while you stroll around the silent auction, jockeying and racing your buddy to have the highest bid. And if that isn’t enough, we will be hosting a fantastic dinner, all while listening to wonderful music and saving lives.

Brenly Nelson will be strumming her ukulele during the silent auction, and if you wish to donate items such as gift cards, baskets, and experiences, we invite you to do so. I will have contact information for you below. We are also excited to announce that the fabulous Webster’s Wheel will be performing during our dinner. And let me tell you, our dinner is being provided by Walter’s Gas & Grill Diner. If you have never had the privilege of eating this delicious meal, now is your chance.

All of this is to raise money and honor our donors, sponsors and more. We are still looking for table sponsors, and we still have tickets available. Table sponsors include 10 complimentary event tickets, your logo on all print signage and materials, logo on our website and on the event table.

Individual tickets are still available as well.

If you are interested in attending the event and/or donating/sponsoring, please contact Jenny at Outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org or visit our website lee county humane.org.

We look forward to hearing from you and to celebrate our first ever No More Wasted Lives event.