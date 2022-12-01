Kim Reeder: Humane society to offer Pet Portraits with Santa

It’s that time of year again! Holiday season is sweeping through Lee County Humane Society and what better way to celebrate the giving season than a picture with Santa.

Lee County Humane Society’s elves have been super busy getting ready for the holidays! We hope you come by and help spread joy by having your picture taken with Santa Claus. On Dec. 11, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the Lee County Humane Society for pet portraits. All proceeds go to the Lee County Humane Society.

Portraits are $10. Your pets must be current on vaccinations, friendly and on leash at all times. Don’t have a pet and/or just want your picture taken, that is fine too! We will also have some of our LCHS residents available to take pictures with.

Please join us on Dec 11, 2022. We ask that you arrive 5 minutes before your scheduled time. To schedule your picture, please email Jenny Warren at outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org. We hope to see you at our version of the North Pole.

Again, Pet Portraits with Santa will be held at the Lee County Humane Society at 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m.