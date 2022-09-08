Kim Reeder: Intake Diversion: Possible solutions for keeping your pet

Intake diversion is a program that assists people, helping them keep their pets or foster until a forever home is found.

We all know and deal with the road construction that begins every fall, and we have to find new ways around town. Intake diversion can be a detour, a different road to take while a potential forever road is built or fixed, or in our case, forever home.

You didn’t plan on having to detour, but here you are, a stray cat or dog. What do you do? You stop, rescue it and head to the shelter. But wait, there is a detour, intake diversion. It may be out of your way and a little inconvenient, but this lovely staff is directing me on which turn I should take to get there. This program is not only to encourage and help facilitate fostering, but to also assist with finding and providing resolutions for current pet owners.

For many of us, the love we have for our pets is unwavering. Unfortunately, there are circumstances that arise where we may feel that surrendering is the only option. At the Lee County Humane Society, intake diversion is a program to help prevent animals from entering into the shelter by providing options for owners in a possible surrender situation.

There are many reasons why someone may need to surrender their pet, and bringing them to the shelter seems like you are doing your due diligence. After all, shelters are for saving, right? This is definitely true, and intake diversion is just an extension of the shelter.

Grants are given to help with this program along with our amazing and generous donations. Moving, behavior, illness (pet and/or owner), breed and size restrictions, financial issues or containment (animal keeps escaping) are some of the issues for animal surrender.

Lee County Humane Society remains at full capacity, over capacity. To shed some light on the demand, we had 11 adoptions, with 21 surrenders the next day! I’m not a mathematician, but I know that this doesn’t balance out.

Our kennel space remains in the red after such amazing adoption numbers. This brings me back to intake diversion. LCHS partners with trainers to help with behavioral issues, along with donating crates and other items. If a broken fence is causing your pet to be an escape artist, we have a fantastic group of volunteers that will help assist in fixing it, and partnerships with local businesses to help with supplies.

There is vet assistance to help with costs of medical procedures and checkups. If you are unsure of your dog’s breed and there are breed restrictions, we can help with DNA tests. Food, collars, leashes, dog runs, litter boxes, etc. Some if not all can be attained with the right questions and the right information.

So if you find yourself in a detour, remember that intake diversion is a road that will get you and your pet to their destination, their home.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.