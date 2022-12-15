Kim Reeder: LCHS is hosting a Stocking Sponsor fundraiser for the holidays

From all of your furry friends and staff at the Lee County Humane Society, we would like to wish you a Happy Holiday season.

The community of Lee County goes above and beyond with efforts to save, enrich, love and heal every single animal that crosses our path. This time of year is referred to as “The Giving Season,” but here at the Lee County Humane Society, The Loveliest Village celebrates year round!

Our giving community exemplifies what this season is all about. From giving their time, their energy, their finances and, most importantly, their heart and soul. For that, we are beyond grateful.

As a result of your generosity and efforts, we had a 99% live release rate this past month. This would not have been possible without you. LCHS does everything we can to assess, heal, train and socialize all of our animals. Medical procedures, food, water, shelter, bedding and training are all made possible by this amazing community!

Donations such as food, litter, old linens, blankets, towels and much more are always appreciated and accepted. If you question whether or not we can use items, know that if for whatever reason we cannot use them directly, we make sure they are provided to adopters, foster families and sometimes other shelters in need. Any and all donations help save lives! Our website leecountyhumane.org has a wish list for the shelter if you are interested in donating something, but are unsure as to what we may need.

For this holiday season at the Lee County Humane Society, we are offering a Stocking Sponsor fundraiser. The cost is $10. You can also donate treats, small toys, collars, bandanas and other little goodies for us to put in their stocking. So put on your elf shoes, maybe your craft hat, and help us fill their stockings that you’ve helped hang with so much care.

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” - Edith Stilwell

Thank you for helping our furry friends feel comfort and warmth, feel love from your soft cuddles and ear scratches, talk with a walk, and, most importantly, a home.