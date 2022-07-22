Kim Reeder: LCHS to celebrate Dogust

For the majority of us, we all know the day we were born. For shelter dogs, this is not usually the case. On Aug. 1, 2008, Dogust was “born.”

Every year on Aug. 1, shelter dogs across the country celebrate their birthday. Those of you that have rescued your forever dog, this means them too.

This year at the Lee County Humane Society we would like for you to join in on the celebration. This Dogust we would like to celebrate by asking for donations, or birthday presents if you will. Some gift ideas to help celebrate would be treats, bones and dog toys. These toys are such a joy, and the dogs get to “pick” one out at the end of the day.

Dogust is also an event to shed some light on the dogs that are currently awaiting their forever home. Please go to our website leecountyhumane.org and get to know more about the birthday boys and girls. There is also a link for you to donate to the Lee County Humane Society.

Our shelter takes great pride in seeing each and every dog as an individual, not just a kennel number. Although this is a birthday party for the masses, we want them all to feel like it is their own individual party. This is where our awesome community always comes through!

Gift boxes, frozen treats, DIY birthday cakes (if you are so inclined to bake treats, please list the ingredients and make sure they are dog friendly). Fostering is also a great gift. If you are unable to adopt, fostering helps get the birthday boys and girls out of the shelter, socializing and interacting with more people and things.

We hope that you join us in celebrating such a great birthday! Here is the link to the Dogust Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1PH13M6NOTJRA/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.

If you have any questions or if you would like to make a donation, please contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@leecountyhumane.org.