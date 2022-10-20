Kim Reeder: LCHS to host No More Wasted Lives event

Lee County Humane Society is excited to announce our first ever No More Wasted Lives event.

This event will be held Dec. 4, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm. This event will have live music (TBA), food provided by local vendors and Walters Gas & Grill, a silent auction, raffle, and some of our adoptable furry friends!

The Lee County Humane Society is a non-profit organization and relies heavily on donations. Events such as this give us the opportunity to raise funds for general care and life-saving opportunities for our furry friends while they wait for their forever homes.

Individual tickets for this event are $125 and include one meal and one drink ticket. Assisi Members receive a discount. If you aren’t an Assisi Member, and wish to inquire about becoming one, check out the Lee County Humane Society website.

We are also asking for businesses and/or individuals to donate baskets, gift certificates, etc. for the silent auction. Sponsors are also needed and in doing so you will receive tickets to the event and logo placement on coordinating marketing materials. What better way to promote your business while promoting our furry friends.

Volunteers, don’t worry, we will be reaching out to you to help with some of the tasks involved in hosting this event. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at the Lee County Humane Society, please go to our website leecountyhumane.org or email Kim at Volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org.

We have a fabulous community, and we thank you for supporting the Lee County Humane Society. If you are interested in purchasing tickets to the event, becoming a sponsor, or donating to the silent auction, please contact Jenny at Outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org or call 334-821-3222.