Kim Reeder: LCHS to host silent auction

As we begin to wind down our Summer of Second Chances at the Lee County Humane Society, we would like to give one big, final push. Our online auction, Auction for Paws, is that final push.

This will be a silent auction held on Lee County Humane Society’s Facebook page. The event begins on Monday, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m. CST and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. CST.

Summer is our busiest time of year, and we rely heavily on donations to keep saving lives, or giving them a second chance if you will. We are asking all businesses, big and small, and who are able to donate to the LCHS’ Auction for Paws silent auction event. Gift cards, gift baskets, lessons, tanning sessions, etc., all donations are welcome.

What better way to raise money than some good ol’ competitive auctioneering! Whether it is “winning” the final bid on a round of golf or a pedicure. The ultimate winners are the residents of LCHS. Soon-to-be-former residents of LCHS, thanks to your donations and support!

Our fundraising goal for Summer of Second Chances is $65,000 and, currently, we have raised over $39,000. Wow! Our community is the best of the best. Winks from the sky! We are constantly amazed at the generosity and compassionate hearts you all have. These funds allow us to assist in fostering, lower adoption costs, spay and neuter assistance and so on. The Loveliest Village is the pillar to our success. We thank you.

If you are interested in donating to LCHS’ Auction for Paws, please contact Jenny at Outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org and/or feel free to swing by and drop off your donation, letting the front desk know that your donation is for Auction for Paws. We cannot thank you enough.

Get your auction shoes ready! Auction for Paws will be a fun and exciting way for us as a community to raise money for a second chance at life and a chance to promote your business. From all of your LCHS furry friends and staff, we thank you!

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.