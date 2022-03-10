Kim Reeder: Lee County Humane Society to host Bark In The Park

Lee County Humane Society, in partnership with Auburn Parks and Recreation, would like to invite you to the annual Bark In The Park celebration. This free event celebrates responsible dog ownership and will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free event is perfect for adults and kids alike, and don’t forget your furry friends. Don’t have one? Lee County Humane Society will have adoptable companions on site!

Lee County Humane Society’s mission is to advance the humane treatment and responsible ownership of companion animals. Our vision is to become the leading advocate for companion animals in our community. Lee County Humane Society envisions a future where animals are valued, pet overpopulation is eliminated, and every adoptable companion animal has a loving and responsible home.

Bark In The Park is a great time to benefit from great specials and treatments. Lee County Humane Society will be hosting an adoption special, along with information about our low-cost spay and neuter programs. Dr. Mary Smith of Auburn Vet Hospital will be offering free immunizations for dhpp and fvrcp (while supplies last) and free microchips (while supplies last).

There will also be a dog washing station from 9-11 a.m., photo booth, T-shirts, stickers and much more.

Can’t make it? No worries. Lee County Humane Society is a tax exempt charitable organization. Donations, along with memberships, can be found on our website, leecountyhumane.org.

We would like to thank our sponsors, our staff, volunteers, and the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department for putting on such an amazing event. Again, Bark In The Park will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn.

Lee County Humane Society is located at 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn. The telephone number is 334-821-3222. Please take a look at all of our adoptable companions via our website, leecountyhumane.org.

We look forward to a fabulous day, celebrating this amazing community and our favorite furry friends.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for the Lee County Humane Society.