Kim Reeder: Lee County Humane Society to host its annual Clay Shoot

Calling all sportsmen and sportswomen! We’ve got an event for you.

The Lee County Humane Society is hosting our 2nd Annual Clay Shoot at Auburn Oaks Farm on April 7, 2022. This event will feature a 50-shot course, complimentary lunch, T-shirt and a silent auction

We still have plenty of spots open for shooters. Shooters can sign up as individuals, two-person teams or four-person teams. If you don’t have a gun or bullets, don’t worry. You can rent them once you are here. We are happy to have shooters sign up all the way up to, and even on the day of the event.

The cost to enter the Clay Shoot is $200 per person. Those not able to be involved in the actual Clay Shoot can purchase a lunch and help be an integral part of such a great, fun, life-saving event.

In addition to shooters, we are still looking for a few sponsors for this amazing event. There are a couple of different sponsorship opportunities.

One option is to be a Beverage Cart Sponsor. If you are a Beverage Cart Sponsor, your name will be included on an event beverage cart and that would also include one team of four shooters. You can become a Beverage Cart Sponsor by donating $2,000.

The other way to sponsor Lee County Humane Society and this great event is by becoming a Station Sponsor. This sponsorship includes your name and logo on a sign at one of our shooting stations, in addition to a team of four shooters. You can become a station sponsor by donating $1,200.

If shooting is not your thing and you are not interested in being a sponsor, there is one more way you can help. We are looking for volunteers to help us make this great event possible. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help with everything from setting up signs and tables to checking shooters into everything in between.

This great and fun event is not without cause. The money raised goes to saving lives. No sugar coating, it is just that! Is there any better way to have a “blast” than to help out our furry friends?

Your contribution goes towards saving pets like Creed, who is pictured. Creed is a sweet 2-year-old pup looking for his forever home. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Apply to adopt him today at leecountyhumane.org.

For any questions regarding the LCHS Sporting Clay Shoot, please contact Jenny Warren at outreachanddevelopment@leecountyhumane.org or call 334-332-2826. For any questions regarding volunteering, please contact Kim Reeder at Volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.