Kim Reeder: Meet LCHS’ new Outreach and Development coordinator

Lee County Humane Society is happy and excited to introduce to you our new Outreach and Development coordinator, Mrs. Jenny Warren.
There has and probably will be the ongoing debate about whether or not a person becomes who they are from genetics or their environment. With Jenny, she is both. Think Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde,” combine that with Betty White, Oprah and throw in some of Punky Brewster’s spunk!
With a contagious personality, one full of love and compassion, she has roots in our community as strong as our oak trees. Jenny was born in Fayette, Ala. That’s correct, Fayette, Ala. She quickly clarified that she did not say “LaFayette, Ala.,” and even quicker to make sure I knew she didn’t say “LAH-FIE-YET,” La. She is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Psychology, minoring in Human Development and Family Studies.
Those strong Auburn roots began with her grandfather, William M. Warren. William was an Auburn University professor and the head of the Animal Science Department at Auburn University for 25 years. Jenny’s father, the Rev. Dr. John Wells Warren, was the priest at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church located in downtown Auburn. He held this position for 20 years. Jenny’s mother, Leigh Warren, worked for the Red Cross for over 15 years. Wow! What an amazing upbringing, one that seems destined for this position.
Jenny values her family more than anything. She met her husband, Matthew Warren, at Auburn University and have been Auburn residents for the past 15 years. Matthew is also an Auburn graduate and works for the School of Liberal Arts in their I.T. Department. They have three children, John Wells (12), James (9) and Stella (8).
Family, love, patience, education, philanthropy, activism are just a few of the things that I would use when describing the Warrens. Jenny and Matthew have done an amazing job making sure that their three children have the best resources and opportunities to thrive in this world. And they are doing just that. The animals here at Lee County Humane Society need an advocate, we all do. I can’t think of a more qualified person than Jenny Warren.
Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.