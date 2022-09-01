Kim Reeder: Misconceptions of animal shelters

Humane societies have a lot of uphill battles. One of those battles is fighting common misconceptions.

Shelter stigmas often cause deterrents for those looking for their new forever family member. At Lee County Humane Society, along with our fellow shelters, we work diligently to debunk these stigmas. Today we want to share with you some of those misconceptions and the truth and reality behind them. Here are a few in no particular order.

» If a shelter is at full capacity, dogs and cats begin being euthanized.

The truth behind this misconception is quite the opposite. We work with rescues, fosters and other organizations to relocate and rehome any and all animals that we do not have room for. We have staff dedicated to working with outside rescue organizations along with volunteers and foster families who take these “surplus” animals into their homes.

These amazing people free up space in our shelter, while socializing, engaging and reducing stress for our furry friends. Rescue organizations near and far work cohesively with providing every single opportunity for our furry friends a chance at a long and loving life.

» Adult cats and dogs can’t or won’t bond or trust humans anymore.

Most of our furry friends are longing for human companionship and human connection as soon as you come to meet them. Their barking and cat pawing might seem aggressive or that they may be upset , but what most of them are saying is, “Hey, look at me! I am perfect. I need some nurturing and patience, but no one will love you like I will!”

Imagine when a small child is jockeying for an adult’s attention when there is an “adult event.” Now just like kids, each of our furry friends is different. Some will need some time to decompress in their new homes, including their foster homes.

Just like many other resources, the Lee County Humane Society will be there to support and help guide you along the way.

» Animal shelters are depressing.

While we all know that the shelter is one of the last places any of our furry friends care to be, however, here at LCHS we provide numerous enrichment activities and programs that they jump at the opportunity to be a part of.

We have playgroups which are monitored by play monitors twice a day. Our volunteer dog walking program allows for dogs to have a “doggy day out,” where they can have an adventure out on the town with an approved dog walker for the entire day.

Books and Barks is a youth reading program held once a month where our young volunteers come in and read to the animals for an hour or so. You would be amazed at how they respond to our young readers telling them stories.

Cat companions are another way for our furry friends to open up to affection and trust. Our volunteers come in and pet, cuddle and play with our feline pals. We provide two cat rooms that let them be playful and express their personalities.

» Animals are just a number.

This misconception could not be farther from the truth. Each and every animal that comes through the shelter holds a special place in our hearts. These cats and dogs sometimes even sneak their ways into our souls.

Every animal that comes to LCHS is given a name. We celebrate every one of their accomplishments, like when they learn a new command, behavior or trick. We celebrate their milestones like when they are adopted.

We tell stories about the cats and dogs that we have the pleasure of rehoming for years after they’re gone. We take them into our own homes, and we sometimes adopt them ourselves. The animals at Lee County Humane Society are anything but a number to us. They are our family members, our children and our companions.

While there are so many more misconceptions about animal shelters, these are just a few we wanted to share with our supportive and loving community.

We hope this shines a glimmer of light into the amount of care and compassion that the Lee County Humane Society has for every single animal, past, present and future that comes through our doors.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.