Kim Reeder: Nothing brings people together like good food

Breaking bread, enjoying a mega pint, moments of laughter and storytelling and supporting your local humane society. I can’t think of a better way to enjoy going out to eat. Supporting your local restaurants and supporting a great cause sounds pretty PAWsome to me!

Lee County Humane Society is a non-profit organization, one that depends heavily on donations, both monetary and supplies. That said, LCHS is trying to team up with restaurants for charity days. This includes ice cream parlors, breakfast establishments, hot dog stands, coffee shops, sit-down, take-out, the list goes on and on.

Typically how these charity events work is that there is a specific date and time designated for the event and a certain percentage of the sales for that day are donated to the Lee County Humane Society. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Remember that old saying: “One hand washes the other,” well this definitely holds true here. LCHS advertises the event across all of our social media platforms, word of mouth and physical advertisements. Picture it, walking down the street with your buddy and the conversation is: “Where do you want to eat? I don’t know. Where do you want to eat?” Then your buddy sees the event pop up on social media. “I know where we should eat, (insert your restaurant here)!”

Restaurant lovers, be on the lookout for what days and nights these events will be hosted. Restaurant owners, feel free to reach out to us at outreachanddevelopement@leecountyhumane.org. We most certainly will be reaching out to you!

Here at LCHS we are constantly trying to raise money and awareness. Without our wonderful community, LCHS would not be what it is today, so remember to be on the lookout for our charity events coming up.

When you and your buddy are searching for where to enjoy that mega pint and that great meal, remember that meal will taste even better knowing you are saving our animal friends. We look forward to teaming up with our local establishments, near and far, to raise money and awareness for LCHS.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.