Kim Reeder: Take a ‘walk’ with me

Hi everyone! My name is Ronnie. I’m a large, mixed breed. I’m coming in at a healthy 62 pounds. I have been at the Lee County Humane Society in Auburn, Ala., since June 7, 2021.

My first day was really scary and terrifying. These human faces, whom I have never seen before, attached this thing around my neck. I believe they called it a collar. They led me in, with what I know now to be a leash.

As frightened as I was, these new humans immediately made me feel safe and loved. They checked to see if I was positive for these things called heartworms. Now, I don’t know about you, but nothing about heartworms seems very good. That said, I am proud to say that I am heartworm negative. Not to say heartworm positive is a deal breaker. These lovely humans have to give my positive pals some sort of, what did they call it? Treatments. Yes that’s it, treatments.

My new “home” is called a kennel. I have my own bed, food and water bowls, and lots of training mixed in with love and affection. A human, which I have now learned to be a staff member or a volunteer, checks on me several times a day, rain or shine. They are there to take care of me and all of my furry friends.

I get to go outside and play with my pals. I have found that I am really fond of the ladies, so it would be best if my FURever home didn’t have a male dog. Sorry fellas.

Through my play groups, which are held twice a day, I am observed and monitored. They have helped me learn that jumping up on humans isn’t always welcome. I’ve definitely been working really hard on that with the staff. However, don’t think that it will keep me from giving out all my big hugs. I’ve heard that the staff really enjoys my hugs.

Aside from going out to play with my friends, sometimes a volunteer will take me out on the town. I believe to “show me off.” They call this program Jog A Dog, even if you prefer to walk.

My current family, aka The Staff, works really hard every single day to ensure I am living a healthy, loving life. They let us out to play twice a day. During these times, they are cleaning each and every kennel, feeding and watering us, giving us lots of love and affection along the way. Most afternoons we get to go on a walk with an approved volunteer. Isn’t that PAWsome?

I am so happy that the Lee County Humane Society took me in, when no one else would. I love them very much, but what I would love more would be to get adopted into my FURever home.

Hey everyone! I can’t even finish my story with you, a new one has begun! I’m heading into a foster home! Maybe this is it, My FURever home! Wish me luck! Love, Ronnie

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.