Kim Reeder: Thank you for all that you do

As our dog (and cat) days of summer winds down, so do some of our biggest fundraising events.

The staff and furry friends at the Lee County Humane Society wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank each and every one of you. Thank you! You are pawsome!

The Lee County Humane Society is a non-profit organization. This term gets tossed around as much as our dogs’ tennis balls. What it ultimately means is that we do not dispense money to make money. We rely mostly on donations, your donations! These donations allow us to sustain and accomplish our mission here at the Lee County Humane Society. Our mission is to save as many lives and find them their forever home as humanly possible.

Summer is our busiest time of the year. Currently, we are at max capacity, and the amount of animal intakes isn’t slowing down. With your continued support, challenges have a much higher chance of being overcome, and lives are saved.

One of our biggest fundraisers of the year, Summer of Second Chances, has a huge impact on helping with challenges such as these. Summer of Second Chances runs from June 1, 2022, until Aug. 31, 2022. We have a few days left to reach our goal! We thank you!

Along with monetary donations, we would also like to thank all of our volunteers. You donate your time and money to make sure each and every one of our furry friends has a second chance. Our volunteers not only open up their doors to foster, creating space in the shelter for the constant influx, they also increase socialization opportunities for our furry friends, increasing their second chance at a forever home.

We have volunteers that take the time to donate lunches for the staff, fill Kongs for our dogs, set up for events, donate items for our auctions, transport animals and so much more. We thank you!

If you are interested in donating your time, and still wish to donate to this summer’s fundraiser, Summer of Second Chances, visit our website at www.leecountyhumane.org. We thank you!