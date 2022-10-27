Kim Reeder: The trick to having a safe Halloween with your pets

“What are you going to be for Halloween this year?” This is one of my favorite times of the year! I love dressing up, decorating my house, seeing all of the amazing costumes and passing out treats to the kids in our neighborhood.

As we think about Halloween and walking around neighborhoods with our young children (hopefully), we are thinking a lot about the safety of all of the children around us. How often do we stop and think about the safety and comfort of our beloved fur babies? This Halloween as we don our capes and masks let’s take it one step further and think about Toto, Lassie and Snoopy!

To help ensure the safety of our hairy children (yes, the ones with four legs) let’s think about some potential hazards.

Candy can be hazardous to animals. We all know that chocolate is bad for dogs, but did you know that raisins can cause kidney failure? Yes, I have seen a box of raisins gifted on Halloween. Xylitol is also an ingredient in gum and sugar-free candy that is extremely harmful to dogs. So as you are snagging sweet treats out of your little one’s bag, keep your eyes open to make sure only your two-legged children have access to the treats.

Costumes are another potential danger to our beloved beasts.

I love a good animal costume as much as the next person, and I get so caught up in how adorable my flying monkey looks, that I have to take a moment to really observe my fur baby. Is she comfortable in her costume? Does it fit correctly? Can she move comfortably? Are her eyes, ears, mouth or nose restricted? These are all things we need to look for when deciding if our babies look more adorable as Baby Yoda or Scooby Doo.

Another helpful tip is to allow your furry friend time to get used to their costume before Halloween night.

The costume, the candy, the cheers and the screams are all what make this night so much fun for us. All of these things can also be very distracting to us humans. It is a good idea to put collars and tag identifiers on our pets before the doorbell starts ringing and the kids start screaming, “Trick or Treat!” That way if somehow our furry matador slips past us and someone else finds them, they can easily find their way home.

Along those same lines, if you have an anxious animal that does not enjoy social visits from strangers in masks, it may be a good idea to shut them in a room for the evening. There is always the risk of a scared animal running away, or even biting someone. When our babies are fearful, they are not themselves. Let’s protect them like they are always trying to protect us!

Halloween is a fun night for all who participate. Some of our fur babies feel like the whole night is a trick while others think the whole night is a dog treat! The real trick to a successful Halloween is knowing your animals, doing what is best for them and enjoying your night while keeping everyone safe! Happy Halloween Auburn and Opelika!