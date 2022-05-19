Kim Reeder: Want to donate items to LCHS? Here is a list

“Mooooom, we’re out of toilet paper…..!”

I’m sure this is something we’ve heard and yelled many times in our lives. Growing up, (I don’t know how my parents did it) this was screamed … at lot.

Humane societies all across the globe have to deal with running out of “toilet paper.” Dog food, kitty litter and trash bags are just a few of the items shelters are in need of. Being a non-profit organization, donations and volunteers are a vital part of our continued success.

One of the great things about the residents of Lee County is that everyone likes to come together as a community to help out. That being said, we know that not everybody can get to the shelter for hands-on volunteer work.

For those of us that want to help out, but can’t physically make it to the shelter for reasons such as your working hours, caretaking responsibilities, Little League, etc., donations are a great way to help us thrive while giving you that Good Samaritan-feeling.

Oftentimes we are asked what we are in need of, so here is a wish list of items that we are in continuous need of.

Dogs/Cats:

» Purina Dog Chow, Purina Cat Chow, Purina Puppy Chow, Purina One Kitten Chow, canned dog food, canned cat food, canned puppy food

» Cat toys

» Durable dog toys

» Kitten formula

» Puppy formula

» Non-clumping cat litter

» Rawhides

» Bottles

» Dog treats

» Puppy pads

Cleaning/Office Supplies:

» 39-gallon trash bags

» Copy paper

» 13-gallon trash bags

» Sharpies

» Bleach

» Pens

» Laundry detergent

» Sticky notes

» Toilet paper

» Highlighters

» Paper towels

» Ultra Fine Expo Markers

» Hand Sanitizer

» Pinesol/Fabuloso

» Hand soap

» Glass cleaner

Miscellaneous:

» Pooper Scoopers

» Creamy Peanut Butter

» Our kennel staff has expressed interest in having expandable garden hoses for kennel cleaning.

» Martingale Collars

» Leashes

» Carrots

Immediate Needs:

» Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food

» Cat Litter

We are so grateful to have such a supportive and engaged community. A community that is centered around giving with donations or time. This giving nature keeps us from yelling: “We’re out of toilet paperrrrr….”!

From our animal friends and the entire LCHS staff, we thank you! Check out our Amazon Wish List for more ways to donate!

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.