Kim Reeder: What volunteers mean to LCHS

Volunteers are also a major help to our staff for daily kennel cleaning. Every morning all of our animals’ kennels are cleaned. Our dogs are taken out for playgroups, and our staff (along with our dedicated volunteers) clean out their kennels to make sure they have clean and comfortable places to rest when they come back in after playing with their friends. Volunteers can choose to help clean cat or dog kennels.

Volunteers also play a major role in assisting us with fundraising and helping us with outreach events. We can never have too many volunteers.

Transportation is another major way volunteers help us. We often have to transport cats and dogs to and from different locations. Volunteers help us transport dogs and cats to and from various rescue organizations as well as to and from the vet. We also use transport volunteers to move cats from LCHS to Petsmart (where we partner with them to help cats get adopted).

Sometimes we need volunteers to help with our Intake Diversion Program. We may ask volunteers to help us with random tasks like building dog houses or transporting kennels to help make sure pet owners can keep their animals at home safe and sound rather than surrendering them.