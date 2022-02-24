Kim Reeder: What volunteers mean to LCHS

Here at the Lee County Humane Society, our volunteer program is a part of our everyday operations.
Volunteers enrich the lives of our animals. The work our volunteers do helps save the lives of not only the animals they help take care of, but also the shelter itself. One may ask what does a volunteer look like; that's easy, you!
Our volunteers do many different tasks at Lee County Humane Society. The tasks range from cat cuddling, dog walking, helping with kennel cleaning, assisting in fundraising, donating, transporting animals, building dog houses, and the list goes on and on. The list of volunteer opportunities are endless.
I want to give you a little glimpse into what some of these volunteer opportunities look like. If being a cat companion sounds like it’s right up your alley, then it probably is! Our cat companions come in and spend time loving on our adorable, adoptable cats. Our cats need this for socialization, and they love the companionship our volunteers provide.
We are always in need of dog walkers. Dog walkers help our staff take the dogs out for afternoon walks. They help handle dogs at adoption events. Dog walkers are even allowed to take dogs off campus for Jog-A-Dog after they have completed six shadowing hours.
Our dogs especially love going off campus for Jog-A-Dog because it gives them a break from the shelter, and it allows them to be seen by potential adopters.
Volunteers are also a major help to our staff for daily kennel cleaning. Every morning all of our animals’ kennels are cleaned. Our dogs are taken out for playgroups, and our staff (along with our dedicated volunteers) clean out their kennels to make sure they have clean and comfortable places to rest when they come back in after playing with their friends. Volunteers can choose to help clean cat or dog kennels.
Volunteers also play a major role in assisting us with fundraising and helping us with outreach events. We can never have too many volunteers.
Transportation is another major way volunteers help us. We often have to transport cats and dogs to and from different locations. Volunteers help us transport dogs and cats to and from various rescue organizations as well as to and from the vet. We also use transport volunteers to move cats from LCHS to Petsmart (where we partner with them to help cats get adopted).
Sometimes we need volunteers to help with our Intake Diversion Program. We may ask volunteers to help us with random tasks like building dog houses or transporting kennels to help make sure pet owners can keep their animals at home safe and sound rather than surrendering them.
Spring and summer are extremely busy times for off-site events. Volunteers play an integral part in making these events happen. Events require us to transport animals, have plenty of animal handlers/dog walkers, tent and table set ups, advertising, educating the public, and socializing the animals. As previously mentioned, our volunteers help make all of this possible.
We want to thank our current and past volunteers for all they have done and continue to do. We are always looking for new volunteers, and we truly can never have too many. If you are interested in becoming a Lee County Humane Society volunteer, please go to LeeCountyHumane.org, click the volunteer tab, and select volunteer application. We can’t wait to see you at LCHS!
Column by Kim Reeder, the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.