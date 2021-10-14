King: A blast from my past that I didn’t expect

While I was on stage, I spotted my cousin Tony Wood, and his wife Erika, in the crowd. I did not recognize the man with them. After I finished, I went back to speak to them. Tony introduced the man as Jim Spears, his cousin on the other side of his family.

Jim said he lived up the mountain a piece, in the community of Pea Ridge. My mind went back, way back, to a time when I had less wrinkles and more hair, and sang rock-and-roll. I recalled a young man named Jimmy Spears, from that same area.

He and his brother had sat in with our rock band several times at rehearsals and jam sessions. I remembered that he played drums and had long blonde hair. The man sitting across the table from me last Saturday did not look anything like the young man I remembered, but that had been almost 50 years ago.

Much to my shock, it was him! We had not seen or heard from one another in all those years! Needless to say, we had much catching up to do, and we did. He had lived in Alaska for many years, but had moved back to the mountain a few years ago.

What a blessed joy it is to meet up with those old friends from our past. There is an old gospel hymn titled, “There’s No Better Friend than Jesus.” How true that is. He never leaves us nor forsakes us!

