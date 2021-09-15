King: A day we would like to forget, but never should

We set aside certain days to remember and celebrate great events. We call those special days holidays. We have religious holidays such as Christmas and Easter when we celebrate the birth of Christ, as well as his resurrection. There are other special days when we celebrate important events in our nation’s history. The signing of the Declaration of Independence would be one such day.

We also have holidays when we remember those who gave their lives in battle as they represented our country. Of course, Memorial Day honors all who have died in all our wars, but there are other days like Pearl Harbor Day, or D-Day, when we remember specific battles and events. Veterans Day honors those who are still living, but have served. These are not all official holidays, but days when we remember, honor and give thanks.

Sept. 11 is not one of those days - it is not a holiday. It is not a day when we celebrate and give thanks for what happened. We remember those who were murdered that day, we still pray for their families, and we still shake our heads in disgust at the criminals who committed those heinous crimes. It is a day that most of us who were alive then would like to forget, but never will…and we never should.