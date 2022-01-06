King: A gift that brought me tears of joy

I think that was the first pocket knife I ever owned, and ugly as it was, I couldn’t have been prouder of it…that was until I saw that yellow handle, three-bladed, Queen. I don’t remember the man’s name, but I remember his knife. He opened all three blades for us to envy. I got my turn when he passed it around. My eyes were as big as lump coal as I slide my little fingers over that smooth yellow handle.

It was love at first sight. I was proud of my old Barlow, but not quite as proud as he thought. I think he was trying to tease me when he said, “I’ll trade with you.” The joke was on him with I instantly replied, “Okay!” Then he tried to wiggle his way out of the deal until my dad, who was a towering man, said, “I think you told the boy you would trade.”

I’m not sure what ever became of the object of my treasured trade. I either lost it or traded it for something else. In recent years, I’ve searched high and low for an old yellow-handled Queen. Thanks to my sweet wife, I found not just one of them, but two, under the Christmas tree. She bought one and then found another one that was more like the one I had.