King: A stranger at our door in the middle of the night

When I opened the door, there stood a big-beautiful blonde…actually, a big yellow-tabby cat! I had never seen him before and had no idea where he had come from. Later that day, I learned that he was well known in the area, and that his name was Fritz.

Fritz and I became well acquainted. Without invitation, Fritz welcomed himself into our house. He promptly took the self-guided tour of both the downstairs and upstairs, before I herded him back outside.

Later that morning, I went to “piddle” in my woodshop, so Fritz decided to take that tour too. I had hoped that Cocoa (15) would become a shop dog, but because of the noise, she showed no interest.

Cats are often spooked easily, but not Fritz. He applied to become the shop cat. We posted a picture of our new friend on social media, and someone recognized him. He lives a half-mile from our house, so Drew and I loaded in up in my truck to take him home.

Fritz decided he preferred to ride on the dash, rather than in the seat. He stretched out up there like a giant bobble head.

With an apology, his owners laughed and said he was quite popular, and that several other families claimed him as their own.