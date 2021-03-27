King: A stranger at our door in the middle of the night

The evening was dark, cloudy and stormy…not to mention frightening.
Shortly after midnight, flashes of lightning were the only thing that lit up the sky. In Alabama, even a forecast of severe weather grabs our attention. Its arrival strikes a chord of fear in our hearts, and sets our nerves on edge. Our imaginations can run wild.
With the possibility of tornados throughout the night, we expected to be awake most of the night. The storms arrived in Montgomery, an hour west of us, much earlier than predicted. They had not appeared to be as bad there as expected.
I stayed up longer than normal, but eventually, after I made sure my severe-weather-alert app was turned on, I said a prayer for safety, and I turned in. The weather alert didn’t wake me up, but an unusual and eerie noise in the wee hours of the night did.
The sound came from just outside our front door. After wrestling with my inner voice to see what monster lurked, I decided the noise was only a cat, and I stayed in bed. The sound seemed unusual, because we don’t have a cat, and I didn’t know of any nearby neighbors who did either.
Finally, I dismissed the noise and went back to sleep. The next morning, I asked Jean if she had heard that cat wailing in the night. She said something about somebody being crazy. I was beginning to wonder if I had been dreaming.
When I opened the door, there stood a big-beautiful blonde…actually, a big yellow-tabby cat! I had never seen him before and had no idea where he had come from. Later that day, I learned that he was well known in the area, and that his name was Fritz.
Fritz and I became well acquainted. Without invitation, Fritz welcomed himself into our house. He promptly took the self-guided tour of both the downstairs and upstairs, before I herded him back outside.
Later that morning, I went to “piddle” in my woodshop, so Fritz decided to take that tour too. I had hoped that Cocoa (15) would become a shop dog, but because of the noise, she showed no interest.
Cats are often spooked easily, but not Fritz. He applied to become the shop cat. We posted a picture of our new friend on social media, and someone recognized him. He lives a half-mile from our house, so Drew and I loaded in up in my truck to take him home.
Fritz decided he preferred to ride on the dash, rather than in the seat. He stretched out up there like a giant bobble head.
With an apology, his owners laughed and said he was quite popular, and that several other families claimed him as their own.
Fritz has been back to visit several times. After a year of not getting to spend time with friends and family, it was nice to make some new neighborhood friends…including Fritz.
