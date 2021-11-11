King: A team that wasn’t supposed to win, but did

I was 10-years old when the Braves moved to Atlanta. I don’t think I had ever heard of them before that.

They moved from Milwaukee. I wasn’t even sure back then where Milwaukee was located, but I felt pretty certain that it wasn’t in Alabama or Georgia. Those two states, plus Florida and Tennessee, were about as far as I had ventured at that time.

The Braves brought with them a 32-year-old slugger named Hank Aaron. I didn’t know who he was either, but when I heard that he grew up in Alabama, I liked him. As I listened to him play, and occasionally watched on television, I loved what he did. I quickly learned that he was perhaps the best baseball player in the world at that time.

I loved the sound of the ball coming off his wooden bat. Many of those balls landed in the outfield bleachers. His greatest accomplishment was breaking Babe Ruth’s home-run record. Aaron’s 755 career home runs stood as the record for 33 years.

He was chosen for a record 25 All-Star Games, and played in 24 of them. As great as “Hammering Hank” was there was one thing that eluded him in Atlanta…they never won a World Series while he played there. He had won one in 1957 with the Braves in Milwaukee.