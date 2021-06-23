King: A week on a farm, but not in the country

As Oliver, on “Green Acres,” used to sing, “Farm living is the life for me.” If so, Jean, Drew and I, were living the life last week.
We spent last week at a place billed as an urban farm. I would say it is more like a suburban farm. It is located in the Neely’s Bend community, which is Northeast of Nashville, and South of Madison, Tennessee.
It is a little slice of country, but in the backyard of a bustling city. The area contains several hundred acres of some of the last remaining rural land in Davidson Country. The Cumberland River makes a giant loop there, with a huge bend at its southern end. The land between the river and down to the loop forms an inland peninsula.
Across one side of the river is the former site of Opryland Theme Park, and across the other side of the river is Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. The only problem is no bridges or ferries cross the river there. The community’s lack of development is largely due to its inaccessibility. Those who live there love it that way.
We awoke each morning to Big Red’s crowing, then sat on one of the two porches sipping coffee and listening to doves cooing. One large rooster and his brood of hens live on the farm, along with three ducks.
One of our favorite activities was feeding the chickens. They laid eggs, which were available to us if we choose to get them. Past the chicken’s area was a large pasture with cows and sheep. Two Great Pyrenees dogs, who each weighed over 100 pounds, guarded the pasture animals. Their names are Tiny and Daisy.
Daisy stayed inside the fence the entire time, while Tiny guarded the perimeter. Tiny also visited us each day for a dose of petting.
We saw several wild animals on the farm too. One day we watched a mother deer and her two fawns frolicking around in the back yard. The most intriguing thing we saw glided across our backyard one afternoon. I wasn’t sure what I was seeing at first, until I saw white stripes across their backs. As they drew nearer, I counted five of them.
Do you know what you call a group of skunks? No, not stinky, malodorous, or putrid, although they can be. They are called a surfeit. Surfeit is defined as an excessive amount of something. That is fitting because a surfeit of skunks has an excessive amount of stink! Fortunately, they kept that to themselves.
We had a great time on the farm, as well as in Nashville. We had an enormous convention that went well, in spite of what you heard on television. We walked down Broadway and ate at the famous Jack’s BBQ, and later at Famous Dave’s BBQ, in Old Hickory. We spent an entire day at The Hermitage, and another one at the Antique Archaeology Store and mall seen on American Pickers.
Overall, Jean and I had another great anniversary, spent with Drew, Baptists and the animals!
