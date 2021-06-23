King: A week on a farm, but not in the country

As Oliver, on “Green Acres,” used to sing, “Farm living is the life for me.” If so, Jean, Drew and I, were living the life last week.

We spent last week at a place billed as an urban farm. I would say it is more like a suburban farm. It is located in the Neely’s Bend community, which is Northeast of Nashville, and South of Madison, Tennessee.

It is a little slice of country, but in the backyard of a bustling city. The area contains several hundred acres of some of the last remaining rural land in Davidson Country. The Cumberland River makes a giant loop there, with a huge bend at its southern end. The land between the river and down to the loop forms an inland peninsula.

Across one side of the river is the former site of Opryland Theme Park, and across the other side of the river is Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. The only problem is no bridges or ferries cross the river there. The community’s lack of development is largely due to its inaccessibility. Those who live there love it that way.

We awoke each morning to Big Red’s crowing, then sat on one of the two porches sipping coffee and listening to doves cooing. One large rooster and his brood of hens live on the farm, along with three ducks.