King: Building boats that don’t float

As we pondered our dilemma, we spotted Mama’s number-two washtub nearby. We reasoned that it would float, and could be used as a boat from which we could retrieve my lure. It looked like a one-man boat. My mind went back to Ken and the raft, so I volunteered Fred to be the skipper of the wash tub.

We learned a couple of things that day. First, washtubs don’t float any better than pallets. Second, the middle of March is not a good time to test out a washtub boat. Third, a sunken tub with a boy in it is almost as funny as a sunken raft with a boy on it.

My rooster tail dangled from that tree for years. I held out hope for years that a big bass might jump out of the water and grab hold of it. Of course, that never happened, but I sniggered a little every time I saw it.

Noah built perhaps the largest boat anyone had ever built at that time. People probably laughed at him, like I laughed at my friends, but they laughed before he set sail. Noah, with directions from above, built a giant boat that actually floated.

Some boats don’t float. Some people try to build a life that won’t float. That may be because they use the wrong material, like we did, or don’t follow the directions, like Noah did.

