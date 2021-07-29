King: Good neighbors and friends with tomatoes

One of my favorite seasons of the year has arrived.

Growing up, I loved summer because it meant a break from school. I had summer jobs, plus I had to help with Mama’s 100-acre garden, but I always managed to squeeze in some time for fishing and swimming.

The older I get, the less I enjoy summer, but I do love another season that summer brings. With summer comes tomato season. There are few things I find more delightful, or that tickle my taste buds more than a big, ripe, red, homegrown tomato.

We can go to a grocery store and buy tomatoes most any time of the year, even in the dead of winter, but even those that claim to have been “vine ripened” are obviously missing something…flavor. When those are the only ones we can find, then we have to make do, but when we have the real thing, forget the trips to the store.

A few years ago, I told you about our raised tomato bed in the backyard. Between the backyard squirrels and the cutworms, that didn’t turn out so well. While I missed out on my own garden this year, I have had the next best thing.