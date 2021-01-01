King: Good riddance 2020; Welcome 2021

I don’t believe in luck, but for those of you who do, those greens and peas you ate on New Year’s Day, didn’t work! I may eat those things, but only because I like them. As far as any effect on the coming year, I prefer to pray about it.

This year we should send up a prayer of thanksgiving that this year is over and that we survived. So far, neither I, nor my immediate family, have had the virus. Multitudes of people around the world have not been so blessed. I’m also praying a thanksgiving that a vaccine has been developed and is on the way.

While this terrible plague is not over yet, and we are still not out of the woods, at least we have hope. We can see a light at the end of the tunnel...and as they say, we’re praying it isn’t on a train that’s coming our way!

Had we known what was coming our way last year, we might have tried to roll 2019 over and use it again. Of course, we know it doesn’t work that way. We can’t go back and relive the past or undo what has been. We have to keep moving forward in faith and trust that better days are ahead.

The truth is that we never know exactly what is headed our way. We have no idea what this coming year will bring us, but we can and should pray for better days.