King: Help! I’ve lost what I can’t seem to find

It was one of those mornings. I hardly ever use an alarm in the mornings. I always wake up at roughly the same time.
Did I say always? Always is a strong word; a definite word. Always be careful about using words like always.
Let me start over by saying it was one of those “rare” mornings. I did not wake up at my normal time, so I knew I had to hurry, or I was going to be late.
I normally prepare coffee each night before bedtime and set the automatic timer, so the next morning it’s ready when I’m ready. I had forgotten to do that. The water in the shower seemed to be unusually slow warming up. It usually takes a couple of minutes to warm up, but when you’re in a hurry it takes 17! Well, not really, in fact, it isn’t any longer than on any other day, but it seems like it.
I got dressed and downed a cup of coffee...I downed it right down the front of my shirt. I got dressed again and poured the second cup down my throat. I grabbed my wallet, my cell phone and searched for my keys.
Where were my keys? What is it about keys? I usually, but obviously not always, put my keys and my wallet in the same place each night. I was quite certain I had put them there that night too and that someone had slipped into my house in the wee hours of the night and stolen my keys. What other explanation could there be?
After all, as loved ones sometimes remind us as we look for lost items, “Well, they didn’t grow legs and walk off.”
Other helpful statements, as well as questions, are made at such times too. My favorite is, “Where did you last have them?” Now wait just a second. If I knew where I last had them, then they wouldn’t be lost, would they?
One time, I found my keys I had lost, about a year later. I found them as I strolled across my back yard, right there in plain sight...actually, right there in the grass. I must have mowed over them no telling how many times and even walked right by them without seeing them. If they had been a snake in the grass, well you know the rest of that quip.
Oh, keys are not the other thing we lose. There’s a whole list of things that seem to take great delight in hiding from us, especially when we are late and in a hurry. Cell phones are among the top items.
How many times have you asked, “Will you call my phone?” Of course, it is on silent mode when we do that. Whatever you do, when your loved one asks you to call their phone, don’t call their phone like you would call a dog. They will not be amused, I promise.
Remote controls are another one. They somehow, sometimes, but not always end up in some “remote” (pun intended) part of the house. How in the world does a remote control get inside a freezer? Did you know they will still work, even when frozen?
Now lost glasses are a real problem because you can’t see them without your glasses.
Have you ever been lost? That’s a real problem. Sometimes we can’t find what we have lost because we are looking in all the wrong places. If you are lost in life, or lost spiritually, you can be found, but only when you search in the right place.
Have a great day. Have you seen my truck anywhere?
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.
