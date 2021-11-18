King: Hot dog! They are finally open for business again

I do enjoy the occasional opportunity for fine dining. Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar, in Opelika, is fine dining…it is just fine with me.

Of course, you can’t dine in, because they have no inside seating. As a matter of fact, they don’t even have outside seating anymore. They used to have a couple of outdoor tables and chairs, but even those disappeared during the COVID shut down. All their food now is to go.

You can either go back to your car and eat it, or you can go home and eat it. I actually think the reason some people eat theirs right there in the car is because they can’t wait until they get home.

Mrs. Story’s does have quite a variety of items. You can either get a short hot dog or a footlong. Why anyone would want to get a short one is beyond my understanding, unless you are really hungry and want to get both. That’s the long-and-the-short of what they have.

Now if you’re looking for great burgers, hot wings, chicken fingers, or a salad, you’ll have to look somewhere else. Mrs. Story’s sells hot dogs. You can add a cup of her famous chili, but don’t expect it to be like soup. Don’t expect fries with that either, but they do have a variety of chips.