King: I have finally retired Lassie the Laptop

Do you notice anything different about my writing this week? Does it look better? Does it seem fresh and new? I was afraid you might say what you just said.
Well, it may look the same as always, but it was written on my brand-new laptop! I have retired old Lassie.
I have had my old laptop, with Windows 7, for 10 years! In the computer world, that would be like driving a 1912 Ford Model T! My current Ford is not quite that old, but it is the same age as Lassie the Laptop, and has almost 200,000 miles on the odometer.
I like to get all the good out of whatever I buy. That old laptop and Ford are both young in comparison to our clothes dryer. That thing is 41-years old and still drying! All those are youngsters in comparison to the guy writing this column! Actually, I’m not as old as Methuselah, but I’m not finished yet either.
I am so old, my first writings were done with pen and paper, long before we had PCs. That was shortly after they discarded stone tablets and carving, because upgrades and support were no longer available!
Then, when I was in the 11th grade, I learned to type…with all 10 fingers. Pelham Ables taught us…on Royal and Underwood manual typewriters. We had to learn without looking at our fingers. If Mr. Ables caught us looking, he made us stand up in front of the class and say, “I am a gooney bird!” These days, he would probably be fired for mental and psychological abuse.
I am forever thankful for the gift Mr. Ables gave me. I may have used that skill in my work more than most other things I learned. I am talking specifically about typing, but the gooney-bird thing may have been a forerunner to my doing comedy in front of a crowd!
My first electric typewriter was a hybrid. No, it didn’t run on both electricity and gas. It was all electric, except the carriage return was still manual. That dinosaur got me through college and seminary. By the time I went back to work on a doctorate, I had landed my first laptop.
I bought the first one back in the early 90s. They called it a laptop but that thing was about the same size as that Model-T and about as slow. If it sat on my legs too long, I could hardly walk afterwards! I wrote my doctoral dissertation on that thing. I would have graduated sooner if I’d had this new fast-as-lightning model back then. I also might not have lost those 30-something pages of work.
I have to admit, I am a little sad to retire the old dinosaur. We have cranked out quite a few items over the past 10 years. That includes all my books, except the first one, and this column since 2014. Now I need a new nickname for my new laptop.
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.