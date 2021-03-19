King: I have finally retired Lassie the Laptop

Do you notice anything different about my writing this week? Does it look better? Does it seem fresh and new? I was afraid you might say what you just said.

Well, it may look the same as always, but it was written on my brand-new laptop! I have retired old Lassie.

I have had my old laptop, with Windows 7, for 10 years! In the computer world, that would be like driving a 1912 Ford Model T! My current Ford is not quite that old, but it is the same age as Lassie the Laptop, and has almost 200,000 miles on the odometer.

I like to get all the good out of whatever I buy. That old laptop and Ford are both young in comparison to our clothes dryer. That thing is 41-years old and still drying! All those are youngsters in comparison to the guy writing this column! Actually, I’m not as old as Methuselah, but I’m not finished yet either.

I am so old, my first writings were done with pen and paper, long before we had PCs. That was shortly after they discarded stone tablets and carving, because upgrades and support were no longer available!