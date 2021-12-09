King: I’m retiring, but it’s more like retreading

Now, what’s next for me? No, not the recliner. First, I’ll continue writing for newspapers and Mature Living magazine. I might even crank out another book or two. For almost 20 years, I have done humor for churches and groups through stories and songs as Bro Billy Bob. Billy Bob is not retiring and will continue to be available for appearances. The more serious side of me will still be available to do music.

After the New year, I will be available to serve churches as interim pastor or Sunday fill ins. I also have a new woodshop in my backyard. There I make all kinds of things that I will sell at my soon-to-be-opened booth, as well as online.

Now in case my retirement time sounds like all-work-and-no-play, you would be mistaken. Jean and I do plan to squeeze in some travel.

Next spring, we plan to visit Ireland and Scotland for a couple of weeks. Drew and I will continue to drown a few worms, if we can find a young worm farmer! He and I have become pickleball players, so we’ll do some more of that, and I’ll continue my 35-year long addiction to playing racquetball.