King: I’m watching what I watch these days

Well, Jean and I have almost completely given up something that we have done habitually for most of our lives.

Now wait just a minute before you let your imaginations go crazy and conjure up all kind of wild notions. It’s nothing like some of the things some of you may be thinking. We didn’t have some crazed addiction that we’ve managed to kick. This wasn’t a vow, a pledge or something we gave up for lent.

This wasn’t even something we had planned to do, but honestly, it just kind of happened without our actually thinking too much about what we had done. We have almost stopped watching television.

Whereas the one-eyed monster used to stay turned on practically any time we were home, whether we actually watched it or not, it now sets silently more often than not. Now having said that, I do realize that the college-football season is only a couple of weeks away and things will change. That’s why I decided to write this piece now, instead of then, because I have no doubt, we will watch much more then…at least on Saturdays.