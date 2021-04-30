King: I still have a mailbox, but it’s not the thrill it once was

Does the sight of the mail truck at your mailbox excite you?
Honestly, it doesn’t do that much for me either these days, but I can remember a time when the mail delivery was an exciting part of my day.
Well, no, it wasn’t like going fishing, swimming or to get an ice cream cone at Sanderson’s Drug Store, but it was a small something to look forward to each day. After all, sometimes the mail contained surprises. About the only surprise I’ve gotten in the mail lately was a jury summons.
Back in those days, I knew all my mailmen by name. I thought it was funny because they drove sitting in the middle of the seat. Modern mail trucks have the steering wheel on the right side, so drivers can easily reach the boxes, but back then they sat in the middle and drove with their left foot.
I actually remember standing out by the mailbox when I was a kid, waiting for the mailman to deliver something I was anxiously waiting to receive. During the school year, the mailman usually ran before I got home from school, but what he had delivered was often still there in the box, just waiting for me to get home and run to get it.
UPS was already around in those days, but I was almost grown before I saw one of those big-brown trucks. The other parcel companies hadn’t been created yet. We didn’t get many packages, but when we did, they came by mail.
We also received these things called catalogues that we could order things from. It was kind of like ordering online, but it was on paper. My favorite was the Christmas-Wish-Book from Sears. They were also used for other purposes, sometimes.
People actually sent hand-written letters and cards back then. We had kin folks in other states who sent personal letters regularly. Those letters were how we kept up with the latest gossip…I mean news.
We had telephones, but we had to pay for each long-distance call. Those 5-cent stamps were much cheaper. Email, texts, Twitter and Facebook had not been heard of then, but now have almost done away with such antiquated but pleasurable methods of communication. People even mailed hand-written thank-you cards back then!
Now that I think about it, I haven’t run to get the mail in quite some time, or waited by the side of the road for its delivery. Sometimes I even leave my mail in the box until the next day.
It seems about all I get in my mailbox these days are bills and junk mail…or perhaps an occasional dirt dauber nest. How do they get in there? If I purchased all the extended warranty offers sent to me, I wouldn’t have enough money left in the budget to buy gasoline!
Sometimes I just miss the old days. I think I may just sit down and write a letter to send to someone today…if I can afford the stamp!
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.