King: I still have a mailbox, but it’s not the thrill it once was

Does the sight of the mail truck at your mailbox excite you?

Honestly, it doesn’t do that much for me either these days, but I can remember a time when the mail delivery was an exciting part of my day.

Well, no, it wasn’t like going fishing, swimming or to get an ice cream cone at Sanderson’s Drug Store, but it was a small something to look forward to each day. After all, sometimes the mail contained surprises. About the only surprise I’ve gotten in the mail lately was a jury summons.

Back in those days, I knew all my mailmen by name. I thought it was funny because they drove sitting in the middle of the seat. Modern mail trucks have the steering wheel on the right side, so drivers can easily reach the boxes, but back then they sat in the middle and drove with their left foot.

I actually remember standing out by the mailbox when I was a kid, waiting for the mailman to deliver something I was anxiously waiting to receive. During the school year, the mailman usually ran before I got home from school, but what he had delivered was often still there in the box, just waiting for me to get home and run to get it.