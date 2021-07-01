King: I wish everyone could have complete and true freedom

Over 400 years ago, our European forefathers settled in this land. We have only been a free and independent country for a little over half that time. Jamestown, Virginia, was settled in 1607.

The Pilgrims arrived in 1620 and founded Plymouth. Eventually, there were 13 British Colonies, none of which were free and self-controlled. On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the day, or at least close to it, when they declared their freedom. It would take a war after the declaration to actually gain that freedom.

In 1775, in Concord, Massachusetts, the first gunshot for freedom was fired. It has been called “The shot heard around the world.” That was the unofficial beginning of the war for independence.

By June of the next year, a committee was formed to compose a formal written Declaration of Independence. Thomas Jefferson drafted it. John Hancock, president of the Continental Congress, signed it in bold letters so, “King George could read it without his spectacles.”

After various changes and rewritings, a vote was taken by the representatives from each colony to approve the declaration. Only nine of the 13 voted in favor at first, with Pennsylvania and South Carolina voting no, and Delaware and New York abstaining. Eventually, all 13 colonies approved the document.