King: If we don’t tell them, they may never know

Here we are with another holiday. We have one in every month of the year, except August.

The closest thing August has to a holiday are the dog days of summer, and even those begin in July.

If your birthday is in August, that does count as a holiday, unless, of course, you are my daughter. She begins planning hers somewhere around January!

The month of February has only one federal holiday, and that is President’s Day. Groundhog Day, Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day all come in February, but none of them are federal holidays.

Of those special February days, the one that generates the most spending on gifts is Valentine’s Day. We don’t spend much money on our past presidents, but you might get a day off from work and out of school. You don’t get a day off for Valentine’s Day, unless you happen to live in the South and someone spots a-half-dozen snowflakes, or even the prediction of snow. Anyway, Happy Valentines! I would tell you I love you, but I probably don’t know you that well.

A longtime friend of mine loves to cut up and act silly. He especially did so in his younger days.