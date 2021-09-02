King: It’s off to work we went

Most everybody knows the classic Disney song from Snow White. You may have sung it a thousand times, but like me, you may have been singing it incorrectly.

Until recently, I thought the seven dwarfs were singing, “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go.” Do you know that the actual lyrics are “It’s home from work we go?” Now, don’t go listen to the song, because you can hear it either way. Look up the written lyrics.

If you watch the movie again, they were working, mining diamonds, and then the clock struck 5:00. They left the mine, locked the door behind them, and sang “It’s home from work we go.”

Now, honestly, in your real life, with your real job, which way do you sing it? I’m sure there are days when perhaps we all hate our job, but having a job and the health, ability, and skills to work a job, are a blessing. My parents lived through The Great Depression. Many Americans in those years would have given their right arm to be able to say, “It’s off to work we go.”

For practically all my adult life, my work has been some kind of ministry. That is my life’s calling.