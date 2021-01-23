King: ‘Lately, I’ve been in a pickle’

I went through serious withdrawals and was gaining weight faster than a product taster in a bakery! A friend and former racquetball player had tried to get me to try pickleball for years. The Sportsplex had built a dozen state-of-the-art courts. Since they are outdoor courts, making them safer in avoiding the virus, my racquetball buddies and I decided to give the game a try.

I came home afterwards and told Jean that I liked it. She said, “I knew that before you played. It is a game that involves a ball and a paddle.” She knows me well!

Now, I really am in a pickle. Do I play racquetball or pickleball? Yes! I am now playing both, but not on the same day! Now, my grandson, Drew, is hooked on pickleball too. Some say that pickleball is a game for old people. Don’t you believe it. It certainly is a game that seniors can play, but there are a number of younger people out there playing and loving it too.

Drew is only 11-years old. I do love that he is playing with a group of guys old enough to be his grandpa, including his grandpa. I appreciate these guys for playing with him and helping him as he is improving week by week as a player.