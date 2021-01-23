King: ‘Lately, I’ve been in a pickle’

Lately, I’ve been in a pickle...sometimes, two or three times a week. No, I’m not in any kind of trouble or in any kind of real predicament. Actually, the pickle I’ve been in is pickleball.
Until a few years ago, I had never heard of this game that’s taking America by storm. I had not played until a few months ago. Pickleball is a paddle-and-ball game that been around for more than 50 years, but in more recent years, it has become one of the fastest growing sports.
As if I needed another hobby, I have fallen in love this game. Thankfully, I have not had the coronavirus, but the coronavirus shutdown led me to this game.
Since youth, I have played different racket and paddle sports regularly. It started with the tennis craze in 1970s. In my small hometown of Rainsville, Alabama, we had brand new tennis courts. There wasn’t much to do there back in those days, so we waited in line to play. I courted Jean on those courts (pun intended).
Then in the 1980s, the racquetball craze came. In 1986, one of our church members talked me into playing. It took one outing, and I was hooked. I threw my tennis racket in the back of the closet and bought my first of many racquetball racquets to come.
Over the next 35 years, racquetball was my favorite form of exercise. Then, sometime last spring, COVID-19 shut down the world, including the Sportsplex where I play racquetball.
I went through serious withdrawals and was gaining weight faster than a product taster in a bakery! A friend and former racquetball player had tried to get me to try pickleball for years. The Sportsplex had built a dozen state-of-the-art courts. Since they are outdoor courts, making them safer in avoiding the virus, my racquetball buddies and I decided to give the game a try.
I came home afterwards and told Jean that I liked it. She said, “I knew that before you played. It is a game that involves a ball and a paddle.” She knows me well!
Now, I really am in a pickle. Do I play racquetball or pickleball? Yes! I am now playing both, but not on the same day! Now, my grandson, Drew, is hooked on pickleball too. Some say that pickleball is a game for old people. Don’t you believe it. It certainly is a game that seniors can play, but there are a number of younger people out there playing and loving it too.
Drew is only 11-years old. I do love that he is playing with a group of guys old enough to be his grandpa, including his grandpa. I appreciate these guys for playing with him and helping him as he is improving week by week as a player.
Now that cold weather is here, I’ve changed the name of the game to Popsicle ball, but we’re still out there playing. On the really cold days, I put on so many clothes I can hardly move. I look like Ralphie in the movie “Christmas Story,” but I haven’t gotten any of my opponents to stick their tongue to a frozen flagpole...even when I triple-dog-dared them!
The hard plastic balls will crack in cold weather, but so far none of us have...not as far as I know.
I have enjoyed playing a new sport during these days of distancing. I continue to pray for those who really are in a serious pickle due to COVID-19, and certainly for the multitude of families who have lost loved ones.
I’m praying that 2021 will be a year that brings us more new things, but especially the end of this terrible virus.
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.