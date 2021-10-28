King: Lately, I’ve been wondering about things

Do you ever find yourself sitting around wondering about things? The old folks used to call that “pondering.”

I am finding, as I grow older, that I’m wondering or pondering more than I used to. In recent years, especially with the coronavirus plague, we had much to wonder about.

I just don’t understand many things in our great-big-beauty world these days. Maybe you do. Maybe you can give me the answers to some of these questions that nag at me and sometimes keep me awake at night.

I’ve wondered, for some time now, about coffee. I do love a good cup, or four, of coffee. I need it early in the mornings to jump start my day…to lubricate my brain and get it to, well, pondering.

Why is it that a 12-cup coffee maker only seems to fill up about a half-dozen coffee cups? Of course, I will have to admit that some of my cups are about the size of a number-two wash tub. Now I’m wondering if all this pondering is what’s keeping me awake at night, or if it’s all that coffee I’m drinking. Maybe I should switch to decaffeinated.

I wonder how they take out the caffeine. I wonder where caffeine comes from anyway. It seems to be in almost everything I drink.