King: Let us forsake assembling together

Someone asked me if I had been going to church my entire life. I replied, “Not yet.” I can tell you this though, I began attending church approximately 9 months before I was born, and I’m still going.

My mother believed we should go to Sunday school and church on Sundays, unless we were either dead or within close proximity of it! If I stayed home sick, Mama made sure I stayed sick all day. No miraculous recoveries were allowed right after lunch.

With the exception of a period of time in my older teenage years, and now for several months during the coronavirus shutdown, I’ve been in church.

I’ve spent most of my adult life involved in some type of ministry. I have often been like that guy who said, “I went to church every time the doors were open…and often I was the one who opened them!” I must say, due to the shutdown, I not only missed corporate worship, but I also missed being with the church. I was so, “Glad when they said unto me (again), let us go unto the house of the Lord.”

I am concerned. As we are scrambling to get our lives back to normal, many don’t seem to be scrambling quite as much to get back to church. While it seems that most churches are meeting again, at least on Sunday mornings, many of their members seem to have missed the announcement.