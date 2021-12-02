King: Living in the land of the leftovers

What are we going to eat? I wonder how many times that question is asked each day. Another question we may ask is, “Where are we going to eat.”

When my generation was growing up, Mama said, “Time to eat,” and we headed to the dining room, but now Mama says “Time to eat,” and we head to the car. We have become a society that eats out about as much as we dine at home, but we have now entered into the eat-at-home zone.

We have just finished perhaps the biggest eating holiday of the year – Thanksgiving. In a few weeks, we will have the second biggest one with Christmas. Then, a week later we have New Year’s Day. That one brings huge bowls of black-eyed peas and greens. All those meals are usually cooked and eaten and home.

Between Thanksgiving and the New Year, many of us find ourselves living in the land of the leftovers.

How many times have you ever finished one of those feast meals and were so stuffed you could hardly crawl to the recliner to watch football, while you took a nap? How many times have you said, as you plopped down into your recliner, “I may never eat again?”