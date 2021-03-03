King: Look at some of the things I have lost

I’ve searched high and low, but I still haven’t found them. I think they may have run off and joined the circus or eloped with my neighbor’s keys.

Once, about 30 years ago, I lost my keys only to find them about a year later lying in the grass in the middle of my back yard. If they had been a snake in the grass, they would have bitten me! This time I know they are inside because I came home that night and used them to get in the house. I’m sure glad Jesus holds the eternal keys, and not me!

2. Cell Phones. Cell phones were harder to lose in their early days because they about the size of a 1958 Ford Edsel. Now you can buy one in a wrist watch. Now, you can lose your phone and your watch all at the same time.

For some reason, Jean does not find it humorous when she asks me if I’ll call her phone, and I say, “Here phone, here boy.”

I have one simple question to ask. Why is it, when you misplace your phone, the ringer is always turned off? Sometimes we get blessed and it is on vibrate and on a hard surface. If you turn off the television, heater, refrigerator, freezer, washing machine and ask the bullfrogs to shut-up, you might hear it vibrating.