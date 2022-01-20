King: Mr. Patton’s prophecy has come true

I realized my life’s calling at the beginning of my senior year of high school.

It was not anything I had ever imagined myself doing. My work experience back then included helping my dad in his coal and building supply business, cutting grass, working for my neighbor in his auto-clean-up shop, and working for my brother in his auto-paint-and-body shop. I had also spent a couple of falls picking cotton.

I did not feel compelled to spend the rest of my life doing any of those things, especially the cotton-picking thing.

When I was 13, Dad closed his business and spent the remaining two years of his life doing long-haul trucking. Since he was rarely home, I decided then and there I didn’t want to choose that for my profession. Early on, I had fanciful thoughts of becoming a veterinarian. I have always loved animals, and still do.

Like many kids who get a guitar, and actually learn to play, I also had pipedreams of becoming a rock star. At one point, like many boys in the 70s, I even had the hair for it.

In the early 70s, there was a great spiritual awakening among teenagers and young adults in this country. It was called The Jesus Movement.