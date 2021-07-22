King: My best birthday present ever

When I first heard he was coming, and that his ETA was around the last week in July, I hoped, and even prayed, that he would be born on my birthday. His mother disagreed, saying everybody needs their own day. I accused her of holding out for a couple of days before he was born.

Being a grandfather, and having a grandson like Drew, is more of a blessing and joy than I could have ever imagined, but what a week that was back in 2009.

We had moved to Opelika two years before Drew was born, but because of the housing-market crash, it took us two years to sell our house back in Southaven. Finally, we managed to “give it away,” and closed on a house in Opelika just before Drew’s grand arrival.

He was born on a Thursday. Drew and his mother came home from the hospital the following Saturday, which happened to be the same day we moved into our new house. It was like a 3-ring circus around there when the mother and new-born baby stopped by for everybody to ooh and aah over the cutest newborn we had ever seen.

We couldn’t celebrate long that day, because there was too much work to be done, but we’ve had three-day celebrations (28th-30th) every year since.