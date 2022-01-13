King: My first week of nothing to do

I am now officially retired. My last day with Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association was the last day of the year.

The last time I didn’t have get up and go somewhere every weekday morning was when I was 6 years old. That was the year I began first grade. It has been school or work, and often both, ever since.

I thought that I might lay around the house all week and do nothing for my first week of retirement. I did that on the first day, if you count watching college football as doing nothing. I watched about 12-hours of bowl games. I did take time out to eat. You know, you get three timeouts in each half!

On Sunday, I used a time out to go to church. I wasn’t speaking anywhere, so I went to my home church and listened to my pastor. After we had lunch out, I went back home and did nothing.

Since Jean didn’t have to go back to work until Wednesday, she and I got up and headed out of town Monday. We headed north to Clanton to visit an old friend and his wife and see their place of business.

On Tuesday, we got up and headed in the opposite direction. We drove over to Columbus, Ga., to visit more antique stores, where I found some great pieces of oak to use in my woodshop.