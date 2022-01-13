King: My first week of nothing to do

I am now officially retired. My last day with Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association was the last day of the year.
The last time I didn’t have get up and go somewhere every weekday morning was when I was 6 years old. That was the year I began first grade. It has been school or work, and often both, ever since.
I thought that I might lay around the house all week and do nothing for my first week of retirement. I did that on the first day, if you count watching college football as doing nothing. I watched about 12-hours of bowl games. I did take time out to eat. You know, you get three timeouts in each half!
On Sunday, I used a time out to go to church. I wasn’t speaking anywhere, so I went to my home church and listened to my pastor. After we had lunch out, I went back home and did nothing.
Since Jean didn’t have to go back to work until Wednesday, she and I got up and headed out of town Monday. We headed north to Clanton to visit an old friend and his wife and see their place of business.
On Tuesday, we got up and headed in the opposite direction. We drove over to Columbus, Ga., to visit more antique stores, where I found some great pieces of oak to use in my woodshop.
On Wednesday, Jean headed back to work, so I headed out to the woodshop. I had new wood! I cut out and glued up a cutting board, with alternating strips of oak and walnut. I also hit the fitness center for some racquetball.
On Thursday, I was like Willie…on the road again. My alter ego, Bro Billy Bob, did not retire. I did a concert of stories and songs for the Senior Adult Luncheon of Butler Baptist Association, in Greenville.
Our host pastor told me about a shortcut back to I-65. I think it may have been divine guidance that my shortened route took me directly by the entrance to Priester’s Pecans! Well, it would have taken me by it, had I not pulled in. I wasn’t hungry after that huge potluck lunch they had fed me, but I never let a little problem like that stop me from pecan logs and brittle!
Jean doesn’t work on Fridays, so headed to Fort Payne. We visited a sawmill and wood store in downtown Lebanon. I got a little more wood, hickory this time. We drove on up to Mentone for lunch. We visited an antique mall in the old W.B. Davis Hosiery Mill in Fort Payne. I bought some table legs.
The next morning, we visited a lifelong friend and his wife, then headed to my brother’s house for a past-due family get together. We headed on home afterwards, so I could speak at a church in Opelika for their morning and evening services. Other than that, I didn’t do much of anything during my first week of retirement. I think I’ll be able to find something to do, but if you think of something, let me know.
Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.