King: O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree

My favorites were made from the soft drink cups we brought home from big nights of dining out. Our favorites fine dining establishments back then were McDonalds and Krystal.

Using scissors, we cut strips in the cups, starting at the top and going almost to the bottom. Then we flared the strips out all the way around, making them look like stars. We spray painted them different colors and added glitter to some of them.

We were into repurposing things even back then. One would think after 47 Christmases, those old paper cup ornaments would be in shreds. Some are and some are gone, but unbelievably three-or-four are hanging on our “main tree” right now. Jean rotates them from year to year to save the wear-and-tear on them, but a few are still together.

We also still have the clothes-pin ornaments, and two light-bulb Santas. We have so many ornaments on our trees these days you can barely see the tree, but those old homemade ones will always be my favorites.

Christmas is not about the trees, the decorations or the presents. Christmas is first and foremost about Jesus. It is, after all, His birthday, not ours.