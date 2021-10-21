King: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

A few weeks ago, one of my neighbors put an old lawn bench out for pickup. I must admit, it looked like it had seen its better days. Most of its dark-gray paint had peeled or worn off. The wood on the armrests had rotted, as well as some of the bracing underneath the seat.

It had a lift-up table in the middle of the seat, which still worked, but the seat slats on each side of it had fallen in on one end. When I saw it, I thought, “There’s enough left here to work with.”

I cut out new armrests, and new bracing for underneath. I reattached the seat slates to the new wood. I wiped off all the dirt and grit, sanded it down to bare wood and gave it a couple of fresh coats of midnight blue enamel. It looks almost as good as new.

If you would like to see, there are start to finish pictures on my Facebook page. I just hope my neighbor doesn’t ask for it back! I would hate to sell him his own bench!

That old bench, and other trash-to-treasure projects, reminds me of myself, as well as many other people. There was a time in my life when I was a mess. I was so spotted and soiled by the sins in my life, and probably looked like something some people might say was trash. They might have said I wasn’t redeemable and could never be repaired, but thank God, he wasn’t willing to throw me out like trash.

Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.