King: Our summer of mini vacations

A great time to visit Newnan is the first Saturday of the month, April through December. That is when they have their “First Saturday on the Square.” On that day, all around the courthouse square, visitors can shop for arts and crafts items, vegetables, honey and other nutritious foods like fried pies, peanut brittle and caramel corn.

There is also Pickin’ on the Square. No, not corn picking, but guitar picking…or banjo, mandolin, bass, fiddle, etc. Well, actually, you don’t pick a fiddle, but you know what I mean.

Pickers usually arrive around 10 and pick until their fingers get sore. Anyone who plays or sings can join in…without audition! There is actually no definite time for the music to begin or end, however, there is definitely a specific time for the overall event. I remind you it is called, “First Saturday on the Square.”

On our most recent trip, I noticed the strangest thing when we got to the square. Nobody was there…no vendors, no pickers, no lookers, no one. I said to Jean, “Today is Saturday, isn’t it?” She replied, “It is, but isn’t the festival on the first Saturday of the month?”